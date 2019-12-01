STUART, Fla. — Joan Ann Hauersperger, 87, of Stuart, Fla., formerly of Urbana, passed away at her home into the glorious arms of her Savior on Nov. 25, 2019.
Joan was born July 1, 1932, in New York, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Cone. She was raised in Lakeland, Fla., and married Thomas J. Hauersperger Sr. on Sept. 2, 1957, in Miami.
Joan enjoyed sewing, shuffleboard and swimming and worked as a Weight Watchers leader for 15 years. As many of you who knew her know, she had a witty sense of humor and was not afraid of sharing it with us. She enjoyed RV’ing with her husband, Tom, during their snowbird years, and she loved her home church, New Beginnings in Palm City, Fla.
Joan is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Hauersperger, with whom she enjoyed 50 years of marriage. She is also predeceased by her sister Margaret Budlong and brothers Joseph Cone and Kenneth Cone.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Thomas of Stuart, Fla., and Teri Summers of Champaign; her son, Thomas Hauersperger Jr. of Shelbyville, Ky.; and two granddaughters, April Porter of Chicago and Debra Wright (Charles) of Danville.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date determined by the family.
The family expresses their sincerest gratitude to the compassionate friends, caregivers and neighbors who helped make Joan’s final remaining years enjoyable.
For those who wish to make a donation in Joan’s loving memory, please consider a contribution to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at msfocus.org.