SUWANEE, Ga. — Joan Patricia (Pat) Hunt passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, in Cumming, Ga., at the age of 94. She was born in Urbana on March 13, 1926, to Russell and Lillie McClellan and grew up attending the Urbana Public Schools, where she met her husband, Forest Ivan (Dick) Hunt. After their marriage on June 16, 1946, they spent many happy years raising their children in Urbana and participating in the activities of their large extended families. As her children grew older, Pat went back to work at Black and Company Hardware as a bookkeeper, retiring after more than 20 years. Thanks to her passion for gardening, her home was always a showplace in the summer, and her love of sewing yielded many beautiful quilts that are still enjoyed by a host of family members.
Pat and Dick were avid square dancers and enjoyed camping with friends and family for years in homemade tent trailers.
Though legally blind for much of her later life, Pat cherished her independence and was determined to live a full life. She traveled to visit her children and grandchildren and was able to attend the weddings of all her grandchildren. Beginning in 2009, Pat resided at an assisted living center in Suwanee, Ga., where she rode a stationary bike every day and tried to help with other residents whom she lovingly referred to as “old folks.”
Pat is survived by her sons, Stephen R. Hunt (Cathy) of Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., and Ruston M. Hunt (Julie) of Peachtree Corners, Ga.; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother Don R. McClellan.
There will be no formal service at this time due to COVID, but the family hopes to host a graveside service in Urbana at a time when they can all be together to celebrate her life. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Forest.