BEMENT — Joan M. Hendrix, 91, of Bement passed away at 8:35 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Bement. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Burial will be in the Cerro Gordo Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Bement or the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Joan was born Aug. 24, 1930, in Wilmington, a daughter of Charles W. and Elizabeth G. Mills Heiple Sr. She married Robert E. Hendrix on Sept. 5, 1953, in Bement; he passed away on May 22, 1996.
Survivors include four children, Sharon (Glenn) Stille of Ellsworth, Charles (Joyce) Hendrix of Monticello, Roberta Sue Hendrix of Bement and Tina (Tim) Raycraft) of Riverton; eight grandchildren; Todd (Sarah) Stille, Craig (Kim) Stille, Melinda Stille, Roberta Jo (Justin) Kirby, Joshua (Katie) Hendrix, Sarah (Jeremy) Jones, Robert (Jessica) Raycraft, and J.D. Raycraft; and 13 great-grandchildren; Bennett Stille, Dallyn Stille, Reid Stille, Lauren Stille, Luke Stille, Maeve Kirby, Mia Kirby, Wilson Kirby, Wyatt Kirby, Camden Hendrix, Ellie Hendrix, Makenzie Jones and Aubree Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Charles W. Heiple Jr.
Joan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bement. She loved playing golf, playing games with her friends and doing jigsaw puzzles and word searches. She was also in various card clubs and bowled for many years.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Joan M. Hendrix.