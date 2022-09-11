RANTOUL — Joan Marjorie “Marj” Smith, 96, of Rantoul went to join her husband and daughter on the evening of Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born July 9, 1926, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England, a daughter of Harry Vincent and Hilda Mae (Wright) Bate. She married Russell B. "Smitty" Smith Jr. on May 30, 1945, in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, England. He preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 1998.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet Cederholm of Rantoul; a son-in-law, Richard Kingery; five grandchildren, Russ (Eileen) Cederholm of Powhatan, Va., Krissie Flessner of Urbana, Kenny Cederholm of Rantoul, Gary Kingery of Paxton and Marla Bleich of Loda; eight great-grandchildren, Lindsey (J.B.) VandeSand, Caitlin Cederholm, Logan Flessner, Wyatt Kingery, Ellie Bleich, Tyler Bleich and Addie Bleich; and a great-great-granddaughter, Sadie VandeSand.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Kingery.
While she was in England, Marj worked as a hairdresser. Once she married her husband and moved to the States, she worked at the Green Lounge, Redwood Inn, NCO Club and Johnson Ace Hardware, all in Rantoul.
She was involved in the Rantoul Women’s Club, Home Extension, British Wives Club, Senior Citizens’ Group and Survivor Group and the Altar Guild at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church.
Marj enjoyed water aerobics, bike riding, cats and dogs, potlucks, music, movies, crossword puzzles, Scrabble, and of course, the Cubs.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.