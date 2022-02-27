SAN DIEGO — Joan Delores Newsome (McAllister) died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in San Diego, where she lived with her daughter, Sara Burns. She was 88.
Joan was born Feb. 3, 1934, in East St. Louis. Her life as the wife to a United Methodist minister led her to live in a number of locations, giving her a life full of good friends and fond memories.
She and her husband retired to Champaign-Urbana, where Joan volunteered at what is now known as OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
Joan was an excellent pianist and artist and a lifetime lover of all dogs.
In addition to Sara, she also leaves behind her daughter Cyndi; two sons, Randy and Curt; and her beloved grandchildren, Elisa and Will Essner and Riley and Ross Newsome.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Jack Newsome, whom she was steadfastly married to for more than 65 years.