CISSNA PARK — Joan Diane (Mogler) Rudin, 71, of Cissna Park passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Drive-thru visitation will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Apostolic Christian Church, Cissna Park. A private funeral will be held with burial following at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Rudin; five children, Gail (Vince) Lober of Cissna Park, Julie (Mark) Sidarous of Chicago, Sarah (Josh) Peoples of St. Joseph, Dan Rudin of Philadelphia and Jodi (Justin) Sinn of Cissna Park; and 14 grandchildren.
Joan was a member of the Cissna Park Apostolic Christian Church.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven Nursing Home in Fairbury or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Please share a memory of Joan at knappfuneralhomes.com.