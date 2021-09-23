MONTICELLO — Joan Carol Moyer Thomas, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, died Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021) at 8:17 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a brief illness.
Known to everyone as Joan (pronounced Jo Ann), she was born Feb. 20, 1928, in Findlay, Ohio, to Roger John Moyer and Lura Jacobs Moyer, one of five children who lived to maturity.
Joan was preceded in death by her father in 1966; her mother in 1974; two sisters, Phyllis Moyer Anderson in 2006 and Shirley Moyer Bailey in 1987; two brothers, John Waldo Moyer in 2006 and Robert John Henry Moyer in 2018.
She married Allan Swihart Thomas on Nov. 24, 1948, who died on Dec. 12, 1989. Allan and Joan gave birth to five children, Edward Allan Thomas (Janet), Daniel John Thomas (Karen), Steven Dale Thomas, Timothy Wayne Thomas (Gale) and Robert Paul Thomas (Carrie), all of whom survive. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Angela, Jeffery, Abigail, Bradford, Sara, Tristan, Luke, Robert and William; and two great-grandchildren, Holly and Lyla.
Joan graduated from Arcadia (Ohio) High School in 1946. After her marriage and residing in Findlay and Lima, Ohio, Joan and her family moved to Illinois in 1958. Joan later returned to school for a certified library aide certificate and worked as a children’s librarian in the Mahomet-Seymour school system for many years. Her interests included knitting, crocheting, quilting, gardening, playing and teaching the piano, reading, watching classic movies and swimming. Joan was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Mahomet. She was a calming presence to everyone who knew her and will be sorely missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a private graveside service will be held a later date. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.