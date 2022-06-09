BELLEVILLE — Joan Louise Welch, 93, passed away Tuesday (June 7, 2022) at Memorial Hospital, Belleville.
Joan was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Bellﬂower. Joan was a bright spot for every person she met. Her fun-loving personality and love of her friends and family knew no bounds. She knew no stranger, including her new “family” at Addington Place in Shiloh.
She loved to play games and do puzzles of all kinds and was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Mansﬁeld.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Grover Cleveland and Edith (Morling) Pendleton; husband, Dale Welch; brother, Raymond; sisters, Helen, Mary, Betty, Corline, Ruth and Carol; son, Barry Welch; daughter, Yvonne; and grandson, Jeﬀ Cole (Tammy).
Surviving are her daughter, Sherry Cole; son, Michael Welch (Elsie); daughter-in-law, Laura Welch; granddaughters, Lisa Cole, Lori Ann Lockyear (Ken), Michelle Dixon (Jeﬀ), Angie Welch and Tammy Welch; and grandsons, Michael Welch Jr. and Ferris Hosier. Joan is also survived by many great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends.
In lieu of ﬂowers, memorials may be made to Memorial BJC Hospice, the BJC Foundation, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO 63179-9917. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at calvertmemorial.com.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City. Private burial will be in Mansﬁeld Cemetery, Mansﬁeld.