GIFFORD — Joan J. Withers, 75, of Gifford found peace early Tuesday morning (July 19, 2022) at home.
She was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Champaign, a daughter of Danny and Irene (Morfey) Clark. She married AG Withers on Feb. 24, 1994 in Kentucky. He survives.
Also surviving are four children, Connie (Steve) Aden of Champaign, James (Marilyn) Chancellor of Tolono, Carl (Stacey Bennett) Withers of Penfield and Kathy (Jerry) Stalter of Rantoul; four brothers, Daniel Clark of Florida, Dennis (Joy) Clark of Colorado, Dale (Marsha) Clark of Champaign and Doug (Ann) Clark of Urbana; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, with one more on the way any time.
Her Shih-Tzu, Buffy, was undeniably one of the loves of her life. She loved her time in her “She Shed,” tending flowers and doing word puzzles. She enjoyed a good thrift store and her scratch-off tickets.
A funeral service will be at 11 Friday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.