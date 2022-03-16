CHAMPAIGN — Joan Yecny, 91, of Champaign passed away at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Joan was born on Feb. 10, 1931, the daughter of Charley and Dorothea Miner, in Champaign. She married Robert D. Yecny on Sept. 20, 1958, in Champaign.
Joan loved the arts; she played the accordion and loved cats.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, James A. Yecny; sister, Donna M. Flessner; brother, Daniel C. Miner Sr.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Reiner Flessner; and sister-in-law, Sonna Birnbaum.
Memorial donations may be made in Joan’s name to Transitions Hospice and First Baptist Church of Mahomet.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Accolade of Paxton.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 17, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with a service to follow at noon, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Joan will be interred in Eastlawn Burial Park, 802 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.