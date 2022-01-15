CHAMPAIGN — Joan Zeigler, 76, of Champaign passed away Wednesday (Jan. 12, 2022) in Champaign.
She was born on April 18, 1945, in St. Louis, the daughter of Arno and Paula Herzog.
She is survived by her sister, Laura (Mark) Brunson; sons, Kurt (Michael Pitch) Zeigler and Michael Zeigler; and favorite cat, Cuddles.
Joan retired from teaching at Urbana High School and worked in the central offices of Unit 116, she enjoyed quilting and pottery and loved her cats.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kurt Herzog.
No services are to be held at this time. Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.