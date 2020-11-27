GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Mrs. Bradley Died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at home in Greeneville, Tenn.
She is survived by her two sons and their wives, James S. and Lucie Bradley of Winthrop, N.Y., and Mark and Debra Bradley of Gaffney, S.C.; three daughters and their husbands, Kathryn Jenkins and John Jenkins Johnson City, Tenn., Leslie Mitkusevitch of Rockford and Dr. Beth Bradley and Dr. Chris Baker of Kodak, Tenn.; and seven grandchildren, Scott and Ryan Jenkins, Sarah, Anna and Laura Bradley and Victoria and Joseph Mitkusevitch.
Originally from Homer, born JoAnn Slayton, daughter to the late Lewis and Minnie Mae Slayton, sister to the late William Slayton. She married her husband, James P. Bradley, in 1948. Residences included Homer, Bedford, Ind., Massena N.Y., Sao Palo, Brazil, and Greeneville.
JoAnn enjoyed international travel with her husband, which included multiple adventures in Central and South America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia and Australia.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
JoAnn was laid to rest in Andrew Johnson National Cemetary alongside her late husband, James P. Bradley.