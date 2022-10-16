GIFFORD — JoAnn Lois Busboom, 87, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
JoAnn was born April 5, 1935. She grew up on the family farm north of St. Joseph and attended a one-room elementary school at Sellers. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1953 and began her career as a bookkeeper at Collegiate Cap & Gown in Champaign.
On Jan. 27, 1957, JoAnn married Donald Busboom at Peace Lutheran Church, Thomasboro. They had one son, Randy. The family moved to Springfield in 1965 when Don entered Concordia Seminary. After his ordination into the ministry they served Lutheran parishes for 30 years at Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Clayton, Ill. After the death of her husband in 2001, JoAnn moved to Savoy to be near family.
JoAnn was very active and took advantage of the Savoy Rec Center, where she went daily and made many friends. She was also active in the Urbana Senior Citizens group. She loved cardinals, not just the birds, but she was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan. JoAnn loved flowers and grew beautiful red geraniums. She enjoyed entertaining and always kept a supply of her famous Mixed-Nut Bars in her freezer. Above all, she was a devout Christian and loved the Lord.
Although she had no grandchildren of her own, she doted on her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, loving them as her own.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Donald Busboom; her son, Randy; her parents, Herman and Emma (Carmien) Miller; nephew, David Ehmen; brothers-in-law, Gene Busboom, Wayne Busboom, Don Ehmen, and Dan Medrow; and sister-in-law, Patty Busboom.
JoAnn is survived by her sister, Betty Medrow; brother, Larry (Evelyn) Miller; aunt, Janet (Ralph) Heath; nieces, DeAnn (Kenny) Buhr; Shari (Dave) Lendy; nephews, Scott (Paula) Busboom, Danny (Laura) Ehmen, Mike (Karyn) Miller, and Roger (Camille) Miller; and many great-nieces and nephews who all loved their “JoJo.” JoAnn is also survived by several cousins whom she enjoyed getting together with at their annual reunions.
The family wishes to thank Country Health Care & Rehab and Transitions Hospice for their care of JoAnn.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Peace Lutheran Church, 200 W. Arnold Ave., Thomasboro. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., also at Peace Lutheran Church, and for one hour before services on Tuesday.
Burial will be at Kopmann Cemetery, Royal.
Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Kopmann Cemetery.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at Freesefh.com,