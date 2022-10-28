CHAMPAIGN — JoAnn Cox, 83, of Champaign passed away Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, a daughter of Joe and Ardella Helle. She married her husband, Jerry Cox, in Garnavillo, Iowa, in May 1959.
Surviving are her children, Jane Cox of Urbana, Jeff (Joan) Cox of Jefferson, Ga., and Susan (Ken) Bensyl of St. Joseph; and four grandchildren, Katie (James) Branhamn, Joe Cox, Ryan Cox and Cole Bensyl. She is also survived by her sister, Shirly Thien; brothers, David (Leslie) Helle and Wayne (Kathy) Helle; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents; siblings, Louis and Betty Helle, Joe and Peggy Helle and Wilma and Dale Menson; and brother-in-law, Leonard Thein.
Jerry and JoAnn moved to the Champaign area in 1962, where she was a devoted wife, homemaker and became an employee of First National Bank. After retiring, JoAnn enjoyed traveling and shopping with friends. Jane and JoAnn shopped weekly, and both looked forward to the bargains and time spent together. JoAnn was also a big Illinois fan and Big 10 basketball fan.
She lived life to the fullest and touched many lives with her thoughtful, compassionate and kind spirit.
Private funeral services will be held at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.