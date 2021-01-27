PAXTON — Joann Kirby Egerton, 90, of Paxton passed away Thursday (Jan. 21, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.
She was born Oct. 21, 1930, in Urbana, a daughter of Lowell and Belva (Hoy) Kirby.
She is survived by a son, Bob “Arlayne” Cooper of Mahomet; two grandsons, Lance Cooper and Brandon Cooper; and a sister, Barbara.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; a son, Stephen; two sisters, Betty and Marylyn; and a brother, Merwin Kirby.
Joann retired from Kraft Foods in Champaign in 1985.
No services will be held. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling arrangements.