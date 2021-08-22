LOMBARD — Joann Isabel Rose Patton, 92, a resident of Lombard since 2019 and formerly of Sugar Grove, Kittanning, Pa., and Dewey, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 6, 1929, in Cambridge, Ohio. Joann was a twin to her brother, Gene S. Rose.
She married John K. Patton on June 22, 1958, with whom she spent 63 wonderful years. They had two daughters, Shauna (William) Wiet of Aurora and Lynn (Neil) Gissler of Naperville.
As John’s job took the family to different states, Joann’s friendly nature and interest in people quickly helped them create long-lasting roots. She loved her family, friends, travel, animals, a good department store and the Ohio State Buckeyes. In addition, she was a low-handicap golfer and was a club champion at Kittanning Country Club.
In their retirement, John and Joann enjoyed wintering in The Villages, Fla. Joann was a member of Union First Presbyterian Church, Cowansville, Pa., serving as church treasurer.
In addition to her husband and daughters, Joann is survived by her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Madeline and Joseph Gissler, Elizabeth Wiet, Ryan (Eric) Doornbos and Audrey and Jack Doornbos. She was a beloved sister-in-law to Sheila Caggiano, Sharyn (James) Gillette and Roger (Dorothy) Patton. Joann never forgot a birthday of her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Mary Rose; brothers, Donald, Robert and Gene Rose; sisters-in-law, Mary Rose, Mary Elizabeth Rose, Monna Rose and Shirley Hellyer; and brothers-in-law, William Hellyer and Nurmi Caggiano.
Memorials may be made to Seasons Hospice, 606 Potter Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016; or Union First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 217, Cowansville, PA 16218.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guest book, please visit healychapel.com; 630-897-9291.