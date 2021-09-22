SIDNEY — JoAnn Katherine Lannon, 86, of rural Sidney passed away early Saturday morning (Sept. 18, 2021).
She was born on Nov. 19, 1934, a daughter of Otto and Marie (Laley) Kleiss. JoAnn married Maurice Lannon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Nov. 21, 1953. They lived, farmed and raised their family in rural Sidney.
She will be missed by her children, Trish Patrick of Tolono, Sharon (Kevin) Mackinson of Pontiac, Bill Lannon of Sidney, Julie Lannon of Monticello, Terri (Tim) Stigers of Sidney, John (Shari) Lannon of Sidney and Jeanne (Phil) Daly of Sidney.
Also deeply saddened by her death are her 26 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings, Jack Kleiss of North Carolina, Stanley Kleiss of Michigan and sister Dorothy Kilgore of Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morry Lannon; and their children, Mary Margaret and Bobby. Her sister, Rita Mahaffey, also preceded her in death.
JoAnn enjoyed spending time with her family, cross-stitching, flowers, camping, reading and socializing with friends at Francis’. Later in life, JoAnn and Morry enjoyed traveling with trips to Italy, Alaska, Hawaii and spending many weeks at Gulf Shores, Ala. She was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Altar and Rosary Society.
The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bongard, on Saturday, Sept. 25. Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. with visitation to follow. Burial immediately following services at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bongard.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.