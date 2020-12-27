RANTOUL — Joann Loveless-Meier, 64, of Rantoul peacefully passed away Thursday (Dec. 24, 2020) surrounded by loved ones.
Joann was born June 1, 1956, to Art and Alice (Bemount) Loveless.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruth Loveless and Carol Adkins; and son, Jerry A. Pilkington.
She is survived by two sisters, Deb Brite and Jeannie (Pat) Dolan; three brothers, James (Donna) Bemount, Bill (Flo) Loveless and Bobby (Debbie) Loveless; three children, Polly Loveless-Allen, Charles (Kerry) Pilkington and Edward Pilkington; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Joann loved working in her flower beds and doing crafts.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.