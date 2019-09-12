OAKWOOD — JoAnn Osterbur, 79, of Oakwood passed away Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Aug. 31, 1940, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Farmer, in Terre Haute, Ind. They preceded her in death.
Also preceding JoAnn in death are her husband, Lewis Osterbur, and son, David Osterbur.
JoAnn leaves behind her children, Matthew Osterbur, Cynthia (Ron) Pridemore and Michelle (Joe) Gue; grandchildren, Rachal (Brad) Roach, Nathan (Kristan) Pridemore, Amber Gue and Kyle (Danielle Fouse) Gue; great-grandchildren, Piper Pridemore and Rosalyn Roach; and one sister, Margot Haney.
JoAnn had many hobbies. She enjoyed music of all kinds, playing her piano, watching Western movies and shows, crocheting kitchen towels for her friends, and was on a bowling league for many years. She loved animals, especially her dog, Buddy. JoAnn also enjoyed walking the woods and hunting for morel mushrooms. There was nothing JoAnn loved more than spending time with her new granddaughters, Piper and Rosalyn. She was very much looking forward to meeting her third granddaughter, who has not yet been born.
JoAnn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always made sure we were all taken care of. She will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Phillip Callahan. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in JoAnn’s name to the Humane Society of Danville or the Vermilion County Animal Shelter. Please join JoAnn’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.