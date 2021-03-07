URBANA — JoAnn Robinson, 61, of Urbana left this earth into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday (March 2, 2021).
She was born on Dec. 19, 1959, to Martha and David Allison.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Allison; brother, David Allison Jr.; and husband, Doug Robinson.
She was proceeded in life by her children, Brandy, John Jr. and Richard, and four grandchildren, Devin, LJ, Isiah and Autumm Skye.
JoAnn went to school in Yorkville. She was married to Brad Espeland. Although that marriage ended, Brad was with JoAnn by her side until she passed. JoAnn was remarried to Douglas Robinson in 2003 and was happily married for 18 years. Doug’s life was cut short in December 2019. JoAnn enjoyed raising and breeding animals as well as doing crafts such as cross-stitching and crocheting. JoAnn was an employee of Solo Cup Company for 15 years, where she retired to take care of her son, Richie, who was in a severe auto accident.
JoAnn's body was donated to science, and her and Doug’s remains will be joined together forever.
There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date on Facebook.
Since she enjoyed animals like she did, the family has asked that instead of flowers, any donations be made to the Champaign County Humane Society in memory of JoAnn Robinson.
The family would also like to give a special thank-you to Harbour Lights/Transitions Hospice for the amazing care provided to both Doug and JoAnn.