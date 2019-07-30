SADORUS — Joann M. Staire, 55, of Sadorus passed away at 4:54 p.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Tolono United Methodist Church. Pastor Tabitha Nelson will officate. Burial will be next to her loving husband in Craw Cemetery, Sadorus. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne St., Tolono.
Joann was born Dec. 31, 1963, in Batavia, a daughter of Richard "Dick" and Charlene Kramer Jobe. She married Michael Staire on Aug. 16, 1986, in Monticello. He preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 2004.
She is survived by her children, Jarred M. (Alicia Justus) Staire and Kayla N. Staire, both of Sadorus; father, Dick Jobe of Sadorus; sister, Janet Jobe of Champaign; brother, Jeff Jobe of Tolono; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlene Jobe.
Joann was a strong supporter of Unit 7 schools and the referendum for the schools. She was a paramedic and EMT with the Sadorus Volunteer Fire Department. Joann was a former Girl Scout leader and a strong supporter of WBGL and the Christian community.
Joann was a caregiver for her grandparents and parents. Her children were blessed to have the best mother ever.
She had a heart of gold.