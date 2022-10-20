DANVILLE — Joann Trimble, 85, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 18, 2022) at The Villas of Holly Brook, Danville.
She was born on May 25, 1937, the daughter of Lily (Pichon) and Everette Miller, in Danville.
Joann leaves behind her three daughters, Vicki Trimble, Keri (Jim) Marsh and Tracie (Jack) Jones; grandchildren, Kendra (Dusty) Kinney, Cody (Stephanie) Marsh, Katelyn (Kaleb) Hood, Hailey (Darren) Cundiff, Megan (Jeffrey) Kepling, Jared (Kacie) Jones and Britton (Josh) Poulter; great-grandchildren, Gauge, Carson, Levi, Mia, Kolson, Connor, Van, Tessa Joann, Brooklynn and Baylor; sister, Diane “Bunchie” (Dennis) Bartlett; and sister-in-law, Kay Miller.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Van E. Trimble; infant son, Steven Trimble; and brother, Earl Miller.
Joann farmed with her husband, Van, for 40 years in the Fithian/ Collison area. She was a member of the Fithian Woman’s Club for many years and served on the Oakwood Library Board. Van and Joann enjoyed collecting toy tractors and attended various toy shows. Their collection was extensive and admired by many. Joann enjoyed going out to eat with her many friends, and they often played cards afterward. Holly Brook was her home the last two years, where she made many new friends with both the residents and staff. Joann was very proud of her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joann was a longtime member of Muncie Baptist Church, where she served on various boards. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her, especially her three daughters.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 105 E. S. Main St., Oakwood, IL 61858. Officiating will be Pastor David Garver. Burial will be in Stearns Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joann’s name to Muncie Baptist Church. Please join Joann’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.