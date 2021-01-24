ELMHURST — Reita JoAnn Walters passed away Dec. 21, 2020, at The Grove of Elmhurst, where she had been a resident since Oct. 1.
She was born in Fort Worth, Texas, the only child of John Calvin Herron and Reita Bishop Herron. When she was 2 years old, the family moved to Champaign, where she lived until 2014. She then lived in Urbana for six years before moving to Elmhurst in October. JoAnn attended Champaign schools starting in kindergarten at Dr. Howard and ending with graduation from Champaign High School in 1949. She then attended the University of Illinois, where she pledged Delta Delta Delta sorority. Many lifelong friends and happy memories were made during the time she spent in the Tri Delt house.
She married E. James Walters in 1954, whom she had known since grade school. He predeceased her in May 2014, just a month before they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
JoAnn had several jobs throughout her life, but her favorite one by far was the last one she had. She retired from Talbot’s after working there for 18 years. This job suited her well as she was friendly, outgoing, liked to talk to people and loved clothes. She had a great sense of humor and was a very compassionate person, doing whatever she could to help anyone who needed it.
The most important thing to her was her family. She was always there for them no matter what they needed. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A picture of her great-grandkids would always bring a smile to her face, and her apartment was filled with them. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
JoAnn is survived by her son, Gregory J. Walters (Trudy) of Champaign, and daughter, Deborah D. Incopero (Dean) of Wheaton.
Also surviving are two grandchildren, Lauren E. Duncan (Joe) of Naperville and Tyler B. Walters of St. Charles; and two great-grandchildren, Avery C. Duncan and Noah J. Duncan of Naperville.
She was a lifelong member of First Church of Christ, Champaign, where she served in many capacities over the years.
There will be no services due to COVID-19.
Donations in her memory may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at lovetotherescue.org or by mail, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or to the Student Support Fund for Dr. Howard Elementary at champaignfumc.org.