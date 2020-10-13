SAVOY — Joanne Lorraine (Hart) Bond was born Nov. 1,1942, in Freeport, Long Island, N.Y., to F. Stewart Hart and Alma L. Sheppard. Joanne passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, with her daughter, Michele, by her side, on Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at 2:53 a.m.
She was a lifelong learner and loved education. After graduating from Williamsburg, Ind., High School, she attended Ball State University, where she obtained her teaching degree. She taught sixth grade at Whitewater Fountain City School as Miss Hart. She taught sociology, social studies and was a sophomore Y-Teens sponsor. She left there in 1965 and went to work as a teller at Second National Bank and then worked in the Installment Loan Department. She stayed with Second National Bank through its transition to Star Bank. Upon leaving Star Bank, she returned to college, attending Indiana University East, to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. She was able to achieve this dream and graduated from Indiana University East School of Nursing in 1996. She worked in the medical field until her death, her last position being at Carle Nephrology Clinic. Joanne loved her position at the Carle Nephrology Clinic. It was her passion and brought her great joy working alongside her patients, co-workers and doctors. These working relationships became lifelong friendships, which she treasured.
Joanne was musically gifted and had a love of many different genres of music, ranging from The Eagles and Chicago to the Gaithers and classical music. She was a talented musician; she played the piano, sang soprano in the church choir or in the car while driving down the road, and in her younger years, she played the French horn. She was a talented artist and author. She especially excelled in drawing people, cats and landscapes. She was a published author of a book of poetry entitled "Scraped Knees." Not only was this book a top seller on Amazon, but Joanne received an Outstanding Achievement in Poetry Award and Poet of Merit Award from the International Society of Poets for this publication. She had been asked to write another book of poetry but was unable to complete the book prior to her death. She was also an unpublished author of many short stories. Joanne was a lover of the written word.
She loved to watch football and golf. She enjoyed many conversations about the game of football with her grandson-in-law, Andrew. Joanne had a heart of gold. She was one of the kindest and most selfless individuals on Earth. She had a smile that would light up the room. She greeted everyone with a smile and always had a kind word or a compliment to give. She thought of everyone before herself. Even on her worst days, her concern was for others. She always wanted to be sure her friends and family were OK and covered in her prayers. She loved her family, friends and kitties unconditionally. She was a lover of nature, travel and "all creatures great and small." She had an unwavering faith in God and Jesus. No matter the adversity she faced, she knew that God was in control. She did not live life in fear, but instead lived a life that emanated her faith in Jesus Christ. When times were tough, she would say, "All things in God's time."
When she arrived at the pearly gates, we know she was greeted by all her fur babies, friends and family who have passed before her. We know that the angels will have to help hold up her heavenly crown because of the life she lived.
She was preceded in death by her father, F. Stewart Hart (Marion); mother, Alma L. Sheppard (Robert); and half brother, Robert Sheppard Jr.
She is survived by her stepsister, Joan Sheppard of Richmond, Ind.; son, Michael Bond of Richmond; and daughter, Michele Bond of Richmond.
Grandchildren include Andrea Elson (Andrew) of Greenville, Ohio, Brandon Andrews of Richmond and Brittany Andrews of Richmond. Great-grandchildren include, Ryder and Josalyn Elson, Gabriel Anderson and Bentlee Lear. She also leaves behind her three precious kitties, Murray, Gwendolyn and Ginger.
The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date. BLESSINGS! Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.