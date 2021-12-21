RANTOUL — Joanne (Nuss) Campbell, 74, of Rantoul passed away at home after a quick battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 19, 1947, in Paxton, a daughter of Clarence and Mary (Rule) Nuss. She moved with her family from Paxton to Rantoul in 1955 at the age of 9.
She is survived by her two brothers, Rick (Ellen) Nuss of Baxter, Tenn., and Gary (Ruby) Nuss of Thomasboro.
She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Rose, and a brother, Kent.
She attended Rantoul City Schools, then attended Mister Michael’s School of Beauty in Champaign. She later worked at The Red Carpet, then The Powder Box beauty shops in Rantoul.
She married Richard E. Campbell on Aug. 18, 1967. They made their home in Rantoul. They had no children.
She was a ribbon-winning quilter, published poet, made jewelry and did other crafts. Joanne was an avid animal lover and stood up for the rights of all animals. She liked chatting with people and treated all with respect.
A memorial service will be held after the first of the year. Arrangements are being handled by Lux Memorial Chapel.