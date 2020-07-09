MANNING, S.C. — Joanne Dahlhoff McCarron, 83, widow of Cecil Ross McCarron, died Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at her home.
Born July 12, 1936, in East St. Louis, she was a daughter of the late Sigmund Dahlhoff and the late Cora Hughes Dahlhoff. She was a retired personal affairs representative with Civil Service, a retired accounting clerk with Walmart, and an Avon representative. She was a Christian.
She is survived by two sons, James Allen McCarron (Tammy) of Virginia Beach, Va., and Gregory Earl McCarron (Christine) of Manning; four grandchildren, Jordan McCarron (Anna Gaspard), Kieffer McCarron (Ti'Ara), Madelyn McCarron and Lucy McCarron; a great-granddaughter, Eleanor McCarron; a brother, William Dahlhoff of Mobile, Ala.; a sister, Glenda Hassan (Farouk) of Falls Church, Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four siblings, June, George, Jack and Bobby.
A private memorial service for the former Rantoul resident will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Bennie Barwick and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kieffer McCarron officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church St., Manning, is in charge of arrangements (803-435-2179, www.stephensfuneralhome.org).