CHAMPAIGN — Betty Joanne Elam, 86, of Champaign passed away Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Graveside service and interment will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Urbana, with Hank Sanford officiating.
Joanne was born July 5, 1934 in Flora, to Erma L. and Donald E. Sefton. She married Danny L. Elam on March 20, 1955, near Louisville.
She is survived by two children, sons Steven L. (Carol) Elam of Folsom, Calif., and Kevin S. (Maria) Elam of Farragut, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; and one stepbrother, Joseph (Marsha) Creek of Casey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one stepbrother, Roger Creek; and two stepsisters, Eva Dickerson and Judy Phillips.
Joanne grew up in Clay County and graduated valedictorian from Flora High School in 1952. Joanne had worked as a secretary for various organizations over the years, with the last one being the University of Illinois Athletic Association.
Joanne was a longtime Sunday school teacher and an avid fan of University of Illinois athletics. Danny and Joanne had been longtime members of First Christian Church of Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Galilee Christian Camp (littlegalilee.com). Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.