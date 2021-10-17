DANVILLE — JoAnne Hawkins, 92, of Danville passed away at 8:40 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 14, 2021) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
JoAnne was born on March 15, 1929, and raised by her mother and stepfather, Gaston and Josephine Orlea. She married Charles Hawkins on Aug. 24, 1947, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2016.
Survivors include her children, Francee (Gary) Davis of Georgetown, Elaine (Jeff Sturm) Lueth of Sevierville, Tenn., and Charles (Debbie) Hawkins of Palm Coast, Fla.; two grandchildren, Douglas Davis and Ryan (Sonia) Davis, both of Birmingham, Ala.; and two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Emma Davis of Birmingham.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles.
JoAnne was a member of Bismarck United Methodist Church. She worked beside Charles on the family farm. But after the hard work, JoAnne and Charles spent several winters in Florida, having great fun with friends and family. She was a loving wife and mother who had great pride in her family. In later years, JoAnne also enjoyed spending her free time reading, working jigsaw puzzles and doing word-search puzzles.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Chris Quick will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the funeral home. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or services wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made in JoAnne’s memory to Bismarck United Methodist Church. Please join JoAnne’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.