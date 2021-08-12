CHAMPAIGN — Joanne R. Hoch, 88, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Monday (Aug. 9, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by her family.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Joanne will be enniched with her husband and son at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, Champaign, in a private ceremony.
Joanne was born on Dec. 18, 1932, in Peoria, to Leonard and Alice (Juelg) Manson. She married Robert Hoch in 1956. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2000 and son, Chuck Hoch, in 2006.
Survivors include her children, Mary (Vernon) Moore of Urbana, Mike (Roberta) Hoch of Sadorus, Richard (Jeanine) Hoch of New Lenox and Kathy (Mike) Ottney of Fisher; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Chezem of Virginia; and one brother, Robert Manson of South Carolina.
Joanne was an active member of Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church for over 60 years. She was a tirelessly devoted mother, grandmother and Nana to everyone who entered her home. Joanne was kind to all and a friend to many.
Memorials may be made to the Vision 2020 campaign at St. Matthew’s Catholic School.
