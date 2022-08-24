DANVILLE — Joanne Johnson, 87, of Danville passed away Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Joanne was born on Oct. 4, 1934, the daughter of Howard H. and Valeria Pearl (Hinton) Hearnley, in Milwaukee, Wis. She married Athum “Tony” Johnson on Nov. 21, 1953, in Danville, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 2020.
Joanne is survived by five children, Cindy (Michael) Waters of Danville, Toni (Mark) Chase of Bismarck, Lisa (Dave) Richardson of Florida, Wes Johnson of Naples, Fla., and Jay Johnson of Danville; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Athum “Tony” Johnson Sr.; a son, A.E. “Tony” Johnson III; four siblings, June, Imogene, Jerry and Stacy; as well as two grandchildren, Lindsey and Hunter Richardson.
Joanne was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending her free time cooking, flower gardening, bird watching, playing games and watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Illini basketball teams on television.
A celebration of life service for Joanne will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Sunset Funeral Home, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Pastor Jacob Chase will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following services, and inurnment will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. prior to the service Thursday, Aug. 25, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in Joanne’s name to the American Alzheimer’s Association. Please join Joanne’s family in sharing memories and stories of her life through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.