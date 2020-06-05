WASHINGTON, Ill. — Joanne Lane, 84, of Washington, Ill., formerly of Champaign and Homer, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Monday (June 1, 2020) at her home.
Joanne was born Jan. 28, 1936, in Tilton to the late Lyle Christian and Juanita Z. (Mitchell) Christian Parker. In 1980, she married Richard A. Lane, and they enjoyed life together until his passing in 2006.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda (Keith) Shade; granddaughters, Haley and Heather Shade; stepsister, Carol Parker of Rantoul; and other aunts, uncles and cousins.
She graduated as valedictorian of Homer High School in 1954. She went on to work at the American Cancer Society in Champaign for 28 years, ending her career as an area executive director over five Illinois counties.
Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be at Homer GAR Cemetery. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mayo Clinic, Department of Neuroscience Research, or given online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC, or American Cancer Society.
Joanne’s memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.