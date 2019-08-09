VILLA GROVE — Joanne Marie Rechkemmer (91) of Champaign died at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) at Country Health Care in Gifford with family by her side.
Funeral services will be at graveside in Villa Grove at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Centennial Cemetery, Villa Grove.
Joanne was born March 23, 1928, to Ruth (Henry) Fenwick and Frank Fenwick in Villa Grove.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen (Jay) Bothwell of Champaign, and son, Michael (Joleen) Rechkemmer of Longmont, Colo. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Shannon (John) Harrington of Firestone, Colo., Kara (Chad) Livingston of Colorado Springs, Colo., Ryan (Beth) Rechkemmer of Iowa City, Iowa, Adam (Stephanie) Rechkemmer of Geneva, Matthew (Celia) Bothwell of Mahomet, Dane (Samantha) Bothwell of Champaign, Luke Bothwell of Villa Park and Lindsey (Chris) Heaton of Wheaton.
Also surviving are 16 great-grandchildren, Kaci and Ellie Livingston of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Grace, Jack, Henry and Noah Harrington of Firestone, Colo.; Lila and Cami Rechkemmer of Geneva; Elena and Thomas Rechkemmer of Iowa City, Iowa; Lena, Corban and Ethan Bothwell of Mahomet; Brynn Bothwell of Champaign; and Tyler and Chase Heaton of Wheaton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert, in 2011.
Joanne attended grade school and high school in Villa Grove, graduating in 1946. She met her husband in school in Villa Grove, and they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary together on June 9, 2011.
Joanne worked for many years alongside her husband in their business, Ideal Plumbing, Heating and Electric headquartered in Champaign after 16 years in business in Homer. In 1988, they came out of retirement and opened Truck Trends Inc. in Champaign and retired from that in 1995.
She was an avid golfer and bowler for many years. She and her husband purchased a mobile home park and motel in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., spending time with friends and family there for several years. When she and her husband retired, they traveled the United States and Canada in their motor home and lived in Lady Lake, Fla., during the winter months.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).