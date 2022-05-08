SAVOY — Joanne Edwards Shapland, 92, of Savoy died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, surrounded by family, at home.
Mrs. Shapland was born July 21, 1929, in Champaign, to Morris (Vern) and Irma (McArty) Edwards.
She attended Champaign High School, graduating in 1947, and the University of Illinois, graduating in 1951 with a degree in geography and a minor in meteorology. She was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority.
She married James T. Shapland in 1952, and they moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., and returned to Champaign in the 1970s.
She is survived by her sons, Scott (Norma) of Houston, Texas, and John (Rochelle) of Hamden, Conn.; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, George Shapland, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter, Sally; brothers, Thomas (Mick) Edwards and James; and parents, Irma and Verne Edwards.
