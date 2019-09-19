MONTICELLO — JoAnne Shiffer, 91, of Monticello passed away at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at Arbor Rose, Monticello.
JoAnne was born June 5, 1928, in Joliet, the daughter of Victor and Blanca “Blanche” (Rausch) Thout. She married Stanley Shiffer in April 1946. He passed away June 13, 1996.
JoAnne is survived by her sons, Bruce Shiffer (Janice) of Monticello and Brian Shiffer of White Heath; daughter, Beth Snowden (Richard) of Mattoon; daughter-in-law, Deborah Shiffer of Lindenhurst; grandchildren, Margeret, Shawn, Tamara, Cara, Todd, Brian, Ashlee, Tyler and Alexandria; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Josh, TJ, Aimee, Lachlyn, Sophia, Jace, Gavin, Austin and Dawson; and great-great-grandson, Asher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Bradley; brother, Glenn; and sister, Marilyn.
JoAnne was a Realtor. She was a member of the golf course, the United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing bridge.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Monticello Township Cemetery, with Pastor Paul Spangler officiating. A luncheon will follow at First Presbyterian Church, Monticello.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Rose, Monticello. Online condolences may be shared with the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.