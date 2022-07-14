URBANA — Joanne Whisenhunt (nee Kurila) passed away Sunday (July 10, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Sept. 30, 1940, in Springfield, the eldest child of Peter and Bernice (nee Ambrose). She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy, Springfield, Class of 1958.
She is survived by two sisters, Eileen (Dennis) Coleman and Victoria (James) Nash; one daughter, Malinda (Michael) Rials; one son, Reginald Binder; one granddaughter, Crystal (Shawn) Beyers; two great-grandsons, Trent and Oliver Beyers; and several cousins, nephews and nieces.
Joanne loved to garden; with her late husband, she had been a co-owner of Jack’s Greenery from 1982-2004. The greenery served as a local garden center as well as doing private and commercial landscaping.
In the early 1990s, she became interested in working with miniatures as a hobby after fixing a dollhouse for her granddaughter. She started with one-inch-scale models, room boxes and furniture, gradually progressing to ¼-inch scale. She won awards and was published for her creations. For the better part of the last 20 years, she had been an Esty artist, making and selling ¼-inch furniture by request to enthusiasts the world over.
She also loved reading; if she didn’t have a book in her hand, she was listening to an audiobook while doing other activities.
Joanne was most proud of her great-grandsons, with whom she was very close. They formed a very special bond that will be greatly missed. From playing hide-and-seek in the back garden to making treasure hunts in the house, she made her time with them fun and unforgettable.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack E. Whisenhunt.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.