FISHER — Jodi Burgess Stockle, 59, of Fisher passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Osman. The Rev. Jeff McPike will officiate. Burial will follow at Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.
Jodi was born Oct. 5, 1960, in Urbana, a daughter of Gene and Dorothy (Lutz) Welborn. She married Tom Burgess on Nov. 11, 1978 in Osman. She later married Jake Stockle on Dec. 4, 1999, in Cooksville. He survives.
Also surviving are six children, Matt Burgess of Fisher, Derek (Laura) Stockle of Mackinaw, Mandie (Craig) Corie of Crown Point, Ind., Christie (Brad) Allen of Bloomington, Ben Burgess of Fisher and Aaron Stockle of Los Angeles; a brother, Jeff Welborn of Savoy; seven grandchildren; and her parents, Gene and Dorothy Welborn of Fisher.
Jodi was a 1978 graduate of Fisher High School. She made her career as an administrative assistant for Kohl's for the past 28 years. She was also a representative of the Yankee Candle Company. She loved her jobs and the people it brought to her as customers and coworkers. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman.
Jodi loved to read and cross-stitch, but her one constant love was her family. She truly enjoyed the time she spent with her husband, children and especially her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Hope Lodge or Siteman Cancer Center.