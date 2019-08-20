OAKWOOD — Joe L. Brown, 76, of Oakwood passed away at 7:53 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
Joe was born on Dec. 29, 1942, in Cumberland, Ky., the son of Gid and Ethel Creech Brown. He married Sharon Bowman on Sept. 9, 1969, in Clintwood, Va. She survives.
Other survivors include one daughter, Melissa Brown of Potomac; two brothers, David Brown of Danville and Paul Brown of Cleveland, Ohio; one sister, Betty Sandmeyer of Tilton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, eight sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was a retired carpenter and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Robison Chapel in Catlin is assisting the family with service details. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.