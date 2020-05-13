CHAMPAIGN — Joe Lee, 74, of Forth Worth, Texas, formerly of Champaign, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington, Texas.
He attended Central High School, where he was a member of the football and wrestling teams. He was retired from General Motors and Hurt-Euless school district, where he drove the school bus. He was loved by many people.
First and foremost, Joe was a child of God as he loved being in the house of the Lord. Joe belonged to St. John’s Church Unleashed in Grand Prairie Texas, and when he came home to Champaign, he would attend his home church of many years, Freewill Missionary Baptist Church in Urbana.
Joe loved to travel and to explore the country in his Denalis. He was an avid bowler as he belonged to a bowling traveling league.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lee Powell and mother Mary Brown Lee. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rosie Lee, and brothers, Johnny Lee, Charles Lee and Eugene Lee.
Joe leaves behind his brother, Earnest "Bucky" Lee (Nadine Lee) of Ohio. Joe also leaves behind his ex-wife, Karen Beckrum of Champaign; his daughters, Denena (Lee) Young of O’Fallon and Shantae Lee of Champaign; his identical twin sons, Joe Mapson (Whitney) of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Joseph Mapson of Andover, Minn.; two twin sons, Mark and Tony Mapson, both of Champaign, and their children; and a son, Christopher Lee of Forth Worth, Texas. Joe has four grandchildren, Chelsie (John Schlereth) of Maryland Heights, Mo., Johanna Louise Mapson and Kipley Joe Mapson of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Joseph Dean Mapson Jr. of Andover, Minn.; and one great-granddaughter, Jamesyn Schlereth of Maryland Heights, Mo. Joe leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.
A private celebration will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020. This celebration will be live-streamed at www.mtcalvarychampaign.org.