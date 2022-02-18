HUME — Joe R. Skinner, 78, of Hume passed away at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 15, 2022) at home.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family.
Mr. Skinner was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Tuscola, the son of Don H. and Anna Powell Skinner. He married LaDonna J. Stickel on June 8, 1963, at Cartwright Church in rural Tuscola. She survives.
Other survivors include his daughter, Lori Sullivan (James Rhodes) of Westmont; son, Chad Skinner (Stephanie Waltrip) of Springfield; grandsons, Andrew Sullivan (Caitlin Ganaway) of Denton, Texas, Brendan Sullivan (Becca Dirmeikis) of Lemont, Dillon Skinner (Shelby Craven) of Chatham and Nick Skinner of Springfield; great-granddaughter, Ellie Grace Sullivan of Denton; sister, Martha Ann (late David) Allison of Oakland; a brother, Marshall Lee (Rita) Skinner of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law; brothers, Don, Carl and Howard Skinner; and son-in-law, Thomas Sullivan.
Joe grew up in Newman and graduated from Newman High School in 1961. He moved his family to Hume in 1967 and resided there for 55 years. He worked at the General Motors Tilton Central Foundry from 1963 until 1987. Joe was a member of First Church of God in Newman. He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid hunter and loved to hunt and fish with his grandsons. He liked to tend to his garden and ride his John Deere tractor. Joe enjoyed spending time at the Juscius Tree Farm and seeing friends and the Twisted Piston in Hume.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Applied Mesothelioma Research Foundation (curemeso.org); Hume Beautification Fund, 50 Front St., Hume, IL 61932; First Church of God, Newman; or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.