TUSCOLA — Joe B. Slaughter, 96, of Tuscola went to be with the Lord on Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiating. Burial will follow with military graveside rites at Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the funeral home. The family asks that everyone attending please wear a mask and abide by CDC guidelines.
Joe was born on Jan. 3, 1924, in Newman, the son of James E. Slaughter and Nelle E. Tate Slaughter. He married the love of his life, Ruth C. Schroeder, on Aug. 1, 1953, in Pocahontas, Ark. She preceded him in death on Aug. 24, 2013.
Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Slaughter of Champaign; sons, Jim (Lori) Slaughter, Dave (Marta) Slaughter, Steve (Patty) Slaughter and Bob (Julie) Slaughter, all of Tuscola; grandchildren, Eric Slaughter, Amber (Shane) Ring, Andrea Willmore (Mike Talbott), Colin Slaughter, Adam Slaughter (Jenny Cougill), Kaley Slaughter, Jenna Slaughter and Kelsey Slaughter; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Brynlee, Jensynn and Everley Ring, Paizley and Presley Willmore and Jesse and Kruze Slaughter. Joe is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Slaughter; and sister, Joyce Taylor Irwin.
Joe has lived in Tuscola for most of his life. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran. Joe entered the service at the age of 18. He trained in Hawaii and served in the Philippines, New Guinea, Moratai Island and Kobe, Japan. Joe served as a first scout that went out ahead of all the troops to investigate the area. He was awarded a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and four silver battle stars.
Joe retired from DeKalb at the age of 62, where he had worked for many years. After retirement, Joe served as the crossing guard at North Ward Elementary School for many years. Joe over his lifetime has been awarded several awards, such as grand marshal along with his wife, Ruth, in the Christmas town parade, volunteer of the year along with his wife, Ruth, East Central Illinois area agency of aging volunteer of the year award, quilt from American Legion for being a World War II veteran, and most recently, he was awarded a proclamation from Mayor Kleiss of Tuscola when he turned 95 years old on Jan. 3, calling it Joe Slaughter Day, and several other awards. Joe was a very special man who loved his family and friends very much.
He was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He had a great sense of humor and always put a smile on everyone’s face. One of Joe’s special talents was writing poetry. Joe was a big Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and NASCAR fan. Joe loved spending time with his family and sitting on his front porch reminiscing. Joe was a well-respected part of the Tuscola community. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials are suggested to the SAM Food Pantry or Help-A-Child Fund. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.