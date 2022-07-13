SIDNEY — Joe T. Smith, 86, of Sidney passed away at 2:58 p.m. Monday (July 11, 2022) at Newman Rehab and Health Care Center, Newman.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Broadlands United Community Church, 300 Lincoln St., Broadlands, with the Rev. Jessica and the Rev. Zach LeCrone officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. A lunch will follow the service at the church. Burial will be held at a later time.
Mr. Smith was born April 28, 1936, in Tuscola, a son to Harold L. and Thelma Tharp Smith. He married Martha Moore on July 14, 1957, in Broadlands, and she survives.
Also surviving are four sons, David (Dianne) Smith of Champaign, Tim (Cindy) Smith of Mahomet, Roger (Isabel) Smith of Mahomet and Bruce (Yu Jing) Smith of Sidney; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Carol Struck.
Mr. Smith was the manager of the grain elevators in Broadlands and Rushville, Ind. He was also a DeKalb seed corn dealer. He also served as fire chief on Broadlands-Longview Fire Protection District.
He enjoyed square dancing, fishing and camping. His favorite teams were the Indianapolis Colts and Illinois Fighting Illini.
Memorials may be made to the Broadlands-Longview Fire Protection District, Sidney Fire Department or Circle of Friends Adult Day Center, Champaign. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.