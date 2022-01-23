URBANA — Joseph “Joe” G. Wilske, 71, of Urbana passed away Thursday (Jan. 20, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He leaves behind his sister, Darlene Carder of Champaign; three sons, Jamie Wilske (wife Brandi Allen-Wilske), Kevin Wilske (wife Tawney Wilske) and Jason Davis (wife Jen Davis ), and daughters, Brandy Earl, Tami Crawford (husband Steve Crawford) and Franki McGath (husband Bob McGath); 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his dear friend, Karen Joy of Ft. Myers, Fla.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Wilske, who passed away in January 2016, as well as his parents, Carl and Anna Wilske, and several siblings.
He graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1968. After high school, he joined the Navy and then went on to pursue a career in photography at The News-Gazette, where he became an award-winning photographer. His most famous photograph was from the major winter storm in 1978. After this, Joe pursued a career in the transportation industry and did this for many years. In 2010, he moved to Ft. Myers, where he lived until December 2020. Due to declining health, he moved back home to Urbana to be with his family.
Joe did not know a stranger and will be missed by his family and the many friends he had over several decades of his life. He was a true family man and loved his children and grandchildren, who will miss his humor and kindness.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.