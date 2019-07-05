SPRINGFIELD — Joel Scott Merchen, 29, of Springfield was chosen to transition from this world Saturday (June 29, 2019).
Joel was born May 23, 1990, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, the son of Neal and Janet (Quitmeyer) Merchen.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Leona Merchen and Ernest and Norine Quitmeyer.
Joel is survived by his mother, Janet of Champaign; father, Neal and wife Gloria Sax of Mahomet; and two brothers, Brett Merchen of Elk Grove Village and Todd Merchen and wife Liz of Cheltenham, England. Joel is also survived by a large extended family, with whom he enjoyed spending time and who loved him greatly.
Joel attended Champaign public schools: Booker T. Washington Elementary School, Edison Middle School and Centennial High School. He was a talented performer as a member of the vaunted Centennial Charger Drumline and as a pitcher on both Centennial and Champaign Legion baseball teams. Joel was the classic “crafty lefthander” who left many batters shaking their heads on their walk back to the dugout.
Following high school, Joel attended Waubonsee Community College and competed on the baseball team. He later attended Parkland College while working several years at Jupiter’s at the Crossing. In 2018, he moved to Springfield and was currently employed as a staff assistant with The Salvation Army, Springfield.
Joel enjoyed sports of all kind, both participating and spectating. He was interested in physical fitness, exercising diligently, cooking and preparing healthy meals and all varieties of music. His favorite pastime was participating in rough-and-tumble banter and humor with his brothers; and he possessed a keen sense of humor that left an impression on his many friends.
Joel’s family asks that friends, family and colleagues join us Monday, July 8, for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 5:45 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. We hope that you come prepared to share your special memories and stories of Joel.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be sent to The Salvation Army, Adult Rehabilitation Center, 221 N. 11th St., Springfield, IL 62703.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.