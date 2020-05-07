LODA — Johanna Miller, 80, of Loda, formerly of Dewey, died Monday (May 4, 2020).
She was born Johanna Austra Goss (Gosz) in Lithuania on June 24, 1939, to Eduard and Helene Gosz. They preceded her in death. She married Richard G. Miller on June 16, 1967, in Rantoul. He preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2010.
She is survived by her four daughters, Helen Ellis of Loda, Sandra Taylor of Sulphur, La., Cathy Brubaker of Mariana, Ariz., and Tammy Alridge of Culloden, W.Va.; and a son, Richard Miller Jr. of McGregor, Texas. She is survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Horst Goss of Germany.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carmen and Edith of Germany, and her son-in-law, John Ellis of Loda, in 2018.
Johanna immigrated to the United States in 1957 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen on Nov. 13, 1970. After Richard retired from the Air Force, she worked at the Bank of Rantoul for 35 years, starting as a teller then moving to operational officer.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, knitting and other crafts. After moving to Loda, she enjoyed riding her pontoon on the lake and walking her dogs, Daisy and Lillie.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements for cremation. Due to social distancing, her burial will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul, next to Richard. A celebration of life will be held in June at her home in Bayles Lake in combination with a celebration for John’s life.
Donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 (https://www.lbda.org).