LeROY — John A. Richardson, 63, of LeRoy passed away Monday (June 7, 2021) at Carle Bro-Menn Hospital, Normal.
John was born April 28, 1958, in Champaign, to parents Herman and Esther (McLaughlin) Richardson.
He is survived by his life partner, Sondra Woodrum of LeRoy; sisters, Joyce Phelps of Champaign, Judy (Dan) Walling of Urbana and Lottie Richardson of California.
John worked as a floor technician at 4M, and LeRoy and Clinton nursing homes. John also served in the Army as a tank turret repairman on the M1 Abrams. John was an avid Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Chiefs fan.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Flanagan State Bank in LeRoy, c/o Doug Woodrum.