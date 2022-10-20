CHAMPAIGN — John Buren Aldrich, 93, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
John and his wife, Ruth, were longtime residents of Champaign on North Neil Street. John was born in Springfield on May 7, 1929, to Homer and Bertie Aldrich. He married Ruth Arlene Hanson on March 4, 1947, in Louisville, Ill., and resided in Champaign County, where they welcomed their three daughters, Deanna, Judith and Cindy.
John was masonry contractor for many years before joining Illini Electric Co-op in Champaign in 1967. He retired from Eastern Illini Electric Co-op in Paxton in 1991 as warehouse manager. John was a trap shooter and member of both Urbana and Foosland sportsman clubs. An avid fisherman for many years, John was a member of Vermilion Fishing Club outside of Oakwood. He was also a competitive bowler for over 20 years at both Arrowhead and Old Orchard lanes.
John was a dedicated blood donor through the Community Blood Services of Illinois and received numerous awards for his life-giving donations.
John is survived by his daughters, Deanna (Don) Wells of Cape Coral, Fla., and Cindy Reynolds of Rantoul; and sisters, Anna, Mary and Joyce.
John leaves behind five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judith; granddaughter, Julie; four brothers; and one sister. John’s wife, Ruth Aldrich, passed on Oct. 18, 2022.
A joint service for John and Ruth Aldrich will take place at noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carle Hospice. The family would like to show their appreciation to University Rehabilitation Center Memory Care in Urbana and Carle Hospice for their loving and tender care.