RANTOUL — John Allen Jones, 69, died Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022) at Sullivan Rehabilitation Center.
Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul, in the spring with family members in a private celebration of life.
Allen was born Jan. 9, 1953, in Denver, Colo., a son of John Elwood Jones and Corine Teresa McCormick Jones, who both preceded Allen in death.
Survivors include Robert David Jones of Rantoul, Linda Kay Jones Nierenhausen of Rantoul, James Roger (Denise) Jones of Monticello and Paul Wayne Jones of Rantoul. Plus many nieces and nephews.
Allen loved his family, enjoyed Cardinals baseball games, Elvis, WWE and Batman. He also loved to sing. He was loved by whoever knew him and had a smile on his face every time you saw him. He was a wonderful brother and taught us all many life lessons.
Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling arrangements.