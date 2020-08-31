CHAMPAIGN — John Henry Alsop, 90, of Champaign died at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Per John’s request, cremation rites will be accorded by Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, and an outdoor celebration of life will be held at a later date. John will be interned in the Mount Hope Mausoleum.
John was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Champaign, to George Hayden Alsop and Clara Frances (Heintz) Alsop. He married Betty J. Dyson on Aug. 19, 1950, in Urbana.
He is survived by his son, Jeff (Sandra) Alsop of Urbana, and daughter, Cindy (Chris) Oravec of Champaign; granddaughter, Kaylie (Clinton) Alsop; great-grandson, Jackson; and one brother, Robert (Carla) Alsop of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, parents, four brothers and five sisters.
John graduated from Champaign High School and proudly served in the Korean War in the 712th Railway Battalion in Korea from 1951-1953, earning a Korean Service Medal with four Bronze Stars and United Nations Service Medal and three Overseas Service Bars. He served in the Army Reserves until 1956. He worked as a locomotive fireman and then became an engineer for Illinois Central Railroad before retiring after 41 years.
John loved the Illini, both football and especially basketball. He loved to go to the ocean beaches on vacation. He was an avid reader, loved to play pool and enjoyed pinochle while in Centralia or Bluford with the railroad. His family was always No. 1 above all! He was a Cubs fan for years and a Chicago Bears fan. He and his wife loved to dance together at the Eagles Club. He especially loved singing and sang karaoke at home every day. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Champaign.
John loved many dogs and cats throughout his life and asked that memorials, in lieu of flowers, be given to the Champaign County Humane Society (cuhumane.org).