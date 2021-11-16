John Andrew Benner Nov 16, 2021 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEORIA — John Andrew Benner, 79, of Peoria died at 12:19 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) at OSF HealthCare, Peoria. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos