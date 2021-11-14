DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — John Andrew Suslavich, 65, of Delray Beach, Fla., unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 7, 2021, from an acute bacterial infection.
John was born April 3, 1956, to John and Rita Fisher Suslavich, in Rochelle, and grew up in Paxton. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois, an MBA from the University of Indiana, and was a certified management accountant. John spent his career in finance at Burroughs/Unisys Corporation, General Instrument, Motorola/Nokia Siemens and NewNet Communications Technologies/Skyview Capital. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working, golfing, exercising, and was an avid fan of sports teams from Illinois, especially the Illini, Cubs and Bears. John was easy-going, fun-loving, and always found a way to bring humor into any situation. He will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his wife of 29 years, Eileen Long, and their son, John Francis Suslavich of Delray Beach; brother, Tom Suslavich of Parrish, Fla., and his son, Andrew Suslavich, of Woodstock, Ga.; sister, Ann (Jud) Nogle, and their daughter, Olivia Nogle, of Savoy; and best friend, Stan (Sue) Cole of Rantoul.
A celebration of life will be held Nov. 20 in Delray Beach. Please consider donations in tribute to John’s favorite charity, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md., 21741-5014, or online at michaeljfox.org/donate.